810,073 Shares in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Purchased by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 810,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Neoleukin Therapeutics comprises 6.0% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLTX. BidaskClub cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $8.84. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,444. The company has a market cap of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -5.78. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

