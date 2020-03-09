6,986 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,965. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

