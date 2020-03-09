515,788 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 515,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 13.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ACAD traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $39.00. 4,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

