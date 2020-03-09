3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE MMM traded down $6.81 on Monday, hitting $146.84. 226,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

