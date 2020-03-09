3,534 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Unilever by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE UN traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. 856,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,027. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

