341,743 Shares in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Acquired by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Proteon Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 205,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ PRTO traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Proteon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $601.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Proteon Therapeutics Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.