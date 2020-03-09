2,606 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,304,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,433,000 after acquiring an additional 226,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 301,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,484. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

