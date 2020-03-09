205,200 Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Acquired by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. GSX Techedu comprises approximately 0.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of GSX Techedu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSX. Barclays increased their price target on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. 86 Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE GSX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 315.69.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

