1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.96. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

