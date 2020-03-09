1,976 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.50. 202,560 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

