175,385 Shares in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Cpwm LLC owned 0.15% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 34,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares in the company, valued at $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 660,253 shares of company stock worth $4,660,986. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

