14,339 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $15,517,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $9,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,946. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

