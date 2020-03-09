12,637 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,963,000 after buying an additional 497,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 444,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 405,116 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 973,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 392,673 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. 538,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

