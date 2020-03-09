1,203 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,477,000 after buying an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

NYSE PNC traded down $12.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $112.12 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,178 shares of company stock worth $3,727,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.