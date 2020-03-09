10,857 Shares in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,661. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $325.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.