-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $4,462,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,538. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

