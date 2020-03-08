ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 152,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV that provides comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for spiritual and cultural audience; and Faith TV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

