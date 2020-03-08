Zillow Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.53).

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.