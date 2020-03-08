Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

PNNT stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $402.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 486,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

