Zacks Investment Research Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $40.50

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lifted by Zacks Investment Research to $40.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

