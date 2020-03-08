Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.66.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.95 EPS. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

