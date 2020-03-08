WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. WPP has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

