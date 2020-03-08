Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Shares Down 6.5%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.54 and last traded at $125.54, approximately 553 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.21.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Friday, February 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

