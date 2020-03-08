William Blair Comments on Verra Mobility Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRRM. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Shares of VRRM opened at $12.06 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

