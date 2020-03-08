Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Earnings Beat

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares rose 6.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $32.68, approximately 322,886 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 91,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.
The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million.
Several analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $346.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Willdan Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLDN)
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.
