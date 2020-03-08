Westpac Banking Corp Takes $5.58 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.94. 1,906,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

