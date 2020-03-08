Westpac Banking Corp Takes $5.56 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 216,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,902,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.