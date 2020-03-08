Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,168 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

