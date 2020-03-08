Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,003 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,769 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

