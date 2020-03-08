Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,657 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock worth $2,753,555 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,936,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

