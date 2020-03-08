Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,737 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,949,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

