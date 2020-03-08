Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,991 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 39,357 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

