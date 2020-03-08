Westpac Banking Corp Invests $6.05 Million in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOT traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,176. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

