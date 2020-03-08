Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.47 Million Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Caretrust REIT worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,821. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

