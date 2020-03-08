Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,264. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

