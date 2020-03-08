Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after buying an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after buying an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after buying an additional 969,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,791,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,462,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

