Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

