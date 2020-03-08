Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,268,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of CP traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.88. 582,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,824. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

