Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after buying an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 16,163,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,635. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

