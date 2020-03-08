Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

DFS traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 3,861,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,605. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

