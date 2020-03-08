Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,273 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,674,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 52,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. 4,520,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

