Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $22.06 on Friday, reaching $450.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.87 and its 200-day moving average is $482.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

