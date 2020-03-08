West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Lifted to Buy at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

