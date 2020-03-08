West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Lifted to Buy at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.
About West Fraser Timber
