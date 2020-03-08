Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $45.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $37.42, approximately 29,521,643 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,069,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

