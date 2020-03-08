Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.14. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSBF. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.