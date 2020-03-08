Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after buying an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Waters by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,134,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,517. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

