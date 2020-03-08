Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Waste Management stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

