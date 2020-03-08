Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 1,387,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

