Voya Prime Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.91 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,933,988 shares of company stock worth $45,349,567.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.