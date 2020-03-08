VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. VMware traded as low as $115.71 and last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 385051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

